Singer-songwriter Chris Rea dies at 74

FILE PHOTO: UK singer Chris Rea performs at the National Stadium February 17, 2003 in Dublin, Ireland. Rea died on Dec. 22 at the age of 74. (Photo by Getty Images)

A singer known for his holiday song “Driving Home for Christmas” has died.

Chris Rea was 74.

His family said that he died on Dec. 22 after a brief illness, The Times reported.

Rea was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had surgery in 1994 to remove both the pancreas and part of his liver. The procedure left him with type 1 diabetes.

In 2016, he suffered a stroke, leaving him with slurred speech and limited movement in his arms and fingers, The Times reported.

The Associated Press said Rea was born in Middlesbrough, England, and left school to take various jobs to help his family, including working in their ice cream business.

He started playing guitar when he was 21 and was in a few bands before breaking out for a solo career.

His biggest hits were in the 1980s with “Fool (If You Think It’s Over)” and “Let’s Dance.”

Rea wrote “Driving Home for Christmas” in 1978, but released it in 1986, where it initially hit 53 on the singles charts. But getting replays during the holiday season helped it peak at number 10 in 2022, The Times reported.

It was also used in several advertisements including one for a homeless charity and retailer Marks and Spencer.

The Times said he noted that his song has “a story everyone can relate to: you’re stuck in traffic, when all you want to do is to get home and be with your loved ones. Everyone in the country is doing the same thing at the same time.

“It’s a frustrating song, but it’s also hopeful and comforting.”

Rea leaves behind his wife and two daughters, the AP reported.

© 2025 Cox Media Group