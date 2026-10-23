Simone Biles sells custom Houston home, posts tearful goodbye

FILE PHOTO: American gymnast Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens take a selfie during the Men's Quarterfinals Playoff match between the United States and Sweden on day 12 of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena on February 18, 2026, in Milan, Italy. The couple recently sold their Houston home, with the Olympic gymnast becoming emotional over the sale. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Selling a home can be emotional and Simone Biles recently found that out.

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The Olympic gymnast and her NFL player husband, Colts safety Jonathan Owens, recently put the 3,998-square-foot house up for sale and were under contract within five days. The contract was signed on Sept. 26 and the deal closed on Oct. 15, the Houston Business Journal reported.

The exact cost of the home was between $1.08 million and $1.24 million, the Houston Association of Realtors said, according to People magazine.

Biles said on TikTok that the home gave her “so many good memories” when she put it on the market.

“Why the [expletive] am I boohoo crying? [expletive] This house will be on the market for the first time, and I don’t know why I’m boohoo crying,” she said in the video.

“I was here for six years, and I feel like there were just so many good memories, so many bad memories,” she continued. “But I feel like I grew up in this house. It’s made me a real adult, so I’m gonna miss it. Ugh, I didn’t think I’d be emotional about a house.”

She clarified that it isn’t the home she and Owens recently built in Indianapolis, People magazine reported. It took five years to build the Houston location, and it took a while to get approvals from the homeowners association, US Weekly said.

As for cheering on her husband, that has also changed this year.

Instead of going to every game Owens played in, she is staying close to home.

“Last year was the first year I went to every single game. That was really hard. I wanted to be there and show up because he shows up for me,” she explained. “I really wanted to be there and do a whole entire season. So I did it. Baby, I’m going to stay at home this year so I can still work those [road] weekends,” she said, according to US Weekly.

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