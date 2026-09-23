Simone Biles says 3 masked men broke into her home, stole Porsche

The gymnastics great revealed that three masked assailants stole her luxury vehicle.

Eleven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles said that three men broke into her Chicago-area residence and stole a Porsche.

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“Feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in mask(s) came to our house and stole my Porsche,” Biles, 29, said in a Monday clip posted to TikTok. “Stole the GTS.

“But that’s another story. If you guys wanna know, I’ll do a ‘storytime’ on that. I feel like I need a reality TV show. The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity. And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly.”

Biles added that the theft was “one of the reasons” why she and her husband, Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, got their Doberman, USA Today reported.

Biles did not provide additional details about the alleged incident but said she and her husband managed to recover the vehicle and were “onto the next.” She discussed the alleged incident while preparing to pick up a new vehicle, according to the newspaper.

It was unclear when the vehicle was stolen, ABC News reported.

Biles, who has won seven Olympic gold medals and 23 World Championship gold medals, added that she plans to move to Indianapolis to be near Owens, who joined the Colts this season after spending two years with the Chicago Bears.

“I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there (to Indianapolis) a little bit later,” Biles told People in a Sept. 8 interview. “So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful.

“I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care.”

0 of 11 Photos: Simone Biles through the years Here are some memorable photos of seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles through the years. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2013: Simone Biles (center) of Spring, Texas, on the podium with Kyla Ross (left) of Aliso Viejo, California, and Brenna Dowell of Odessa, Missouri, after winning the All-Round title during the Senior Women Competition at the 2013 P&G Gymnastics Championships at the XL Centre in Hartford, Connecticut, on Aug. 17, 2013. (Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2014: Simone Biles of the United States performs on the balance beam during the women's team final on Day 2 of the 45th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Guangxi Sports Center Stadium on October 8, 2014, in Nanning, China. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2015: Simone Biles of United States competes on the beam during Day 10 of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the SSE Hydro on November 1, 2015, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Ian MacNicol/Getty images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2016: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All-Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2017: Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman (left) and Simone Biles attend the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2018: Simone Biles warms up on the balance beam during Day 2 of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships 2018 at TD Garden on August 17, 2018, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2019: Simone Biles of The United States poses for photos with her multiple gold medals during Day 10 of the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle on October 13, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2020: Simone Biles visits the Lower Eastside Girls Club with SK-II at Lower East Side Girls Club on March 3, 2020, in New York City. (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for SK-II) Photos: Simone Biles through the years 2021: Simone Biles of Team United States poses with the bronze medal following the Women's Balance Beam Final on Day 11 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 3, 2021, in Tokyo. (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

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