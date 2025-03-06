Shake Shack, Delta partner to offer burgers on more flights

If you smell the scent of burgers wafting through your next Delta flight, it wasn’t someone who brought take-out on the plane and it isn’t your imagination.

Delta and Shake Shack have teamed up to serve burgers to some passengers on flights of more than 900 miles out of Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia and Seattle.

But not everyone on board will be able to savor the taste of the burgers. They will only be for those flying in First Class, Delta said in a news release.

The program first took off in December for flights originating from Boston and has served more than 10,000 burgers since then.

The base burger is a Shake Shack Cheeseburger served on a toasted potato bun which can be customized with tomato, lettuce and ShackSauce. It also comes with chips, a Caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie.

If you are flying First Class from one of the selected cities you can choose the burger meal for lunch or dinner starting seven days before departure. Changes can be made up to 24 hours in advance of the flight.

Delta is celebrating 100 years and has rolled out other changes to its in-flight food options including a Biscoff Sandwich Cookie for those flying First Class. Other passengers will get a limited edition Centennial packaged classic Biscoff cookie.

The airline also is serving Extra Pale-Ale, Sweetwater 420 this spring, Delta said.





© 2025 Cox Media Group