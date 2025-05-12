Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Jury selected

FILE PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023, in Washington, DC. Jury selection for Combs' trial has been completed. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)

NEW YORK — A jury has been selected for the trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Both the prosecution and defense whittled down the jury pool from about 45 people to 12 and six alternates.

The 12 jurors are broken down to eight men and four women, CNN reported.

Some of the reasons why prospective jurors were removed from the jury pool include:

One person who seemed to react favorably to 17 of the names of people who may come up during the trial, The Associated Press reported.

Another person said he would lose 30% of his income while serving, but it didn’t seem to bother them, which the prosecution said, “made us worried that he had an agenda and was trying to get on the jury.”

The trial is expected to last eight weeks, The Washington Post reported.

The defense, according to the newspaper, struck a juror after they admitted to stealing a wand at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The jury has been told by the judge overseeing the case, "We will keep your names and identities in confidence," which is common in federal and high-profile cases.

The judge also reminded the panel that “Anything you’ve seen or heard outside the courtroom is not evidence. It must be disregarded,” since Combs’ legal woes have been the focus of media coverage, the AP reported.

Combs is charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, CNN reported. He has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

