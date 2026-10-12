Saudi airport attacked for second straight day

File photo. The passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

An airport passenger terminal in Saudi Arabia was attacked for the second consecutive day on Sunday, killing one person and injuring 11 others.

The attack came a day after a missile struck the terminal in Riyadh, killing 12 people and injuring more than 300 people, The Washington Post reported.

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Houthi rebels in Yemen backed by Iran claimed responsibility for the attacks at King Khalid International Airport, according to the newspaper.

The missile attacks have caused the airport to remain closed, The Associated Press reported.

Saudi Arabia said Sunday that it would “respond decisively” against the Houthi rebels, while the group warned airlines from flying into Saudi airports because the facilities are “potential targets,” according to the Post.

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority said in a statement on X that a Pakistani resident had been killed in the attack, the BBC reported.

The Houthis said they are targeting Saudi Arabia because of the country’s support for government forces in Yemen’s civil war, according to the news outlet. The rebels said it was in retaliation for an attack on the airport held by the group in the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa, the AP reported.

Houthis have blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack, adding that there were more strikes on Sunday.

Riyadh’s airport is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest for civilians and is frequently used by royals and visiting dignitaries, the Post reported. Visitors have included President Donald Trump in his last visit to the kingdom.

Saturday’s missile strike was the deadliest single attack on an Arab country since the war between Israel, the United States and Iran began in February, the BBC reported.

Sunday’s attack occurred while the Saudis were hosting a major international energy conference in Riyadh, according to the AP.

“There is no way that somebody will break our back. We are like a phoenix, we come out of the ashes all the time,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s enery minister, told conference attendees.

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