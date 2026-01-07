SAG Awards nominees announced

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Connor Storrie and Janelle James pose onstage during the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Nominations at SAG-AFTRA on January 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The list of entertainers, shows and movies competing for an Actors Award presented by SAG-AFTRA has been announced.

“One Battle After Another’ leads the nominees for the award formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The film garnered seven nominations, the most in the award show’s history, Variety reported.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday by “Abbot Elementary” star Janelle James and “Heated Rivalry” actor Connor Storie.

In addition to the normal categories, such as Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Harrison Ford will be given the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, which is the union’s highest honor, the organization said.

The SAG Awards will be handed out on March 1 at 8 p.m. ET from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Motion pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet — “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “One Battle After Another”

Ethan Hawke — “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan — “Sinners”

Jesse Plemons — “Bugonia”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley — “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne — “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Kate Hudson — “Song Sung Blue”

Chase Infiniti — “One Battle After Another”

Emma Stone — “Bugonia”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton — “Sinners”

Benicio Del Toro — “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi — “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal — “Hamnet”

Sean Penn — “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion — “Marty Supreme”

Ariana Grande -“Wicked: For Good”

Amy Madigan — “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku — “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor — “One Battle After Another”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“F1″

“Frankenstein”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sinners”

Television

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman — “Black Rabbit”

Owen Cooper — “Adolescence”

Stephen Graham — “Adolescence”

Charlie Hunnam — “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Matthew Rhys — “The Beast In Me”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes — “The Beast In Me”

Erin Doherty — “Adolescence”

Sarah Snook — “All Her Fault”

Christine Tremarco — “Adolescence”

Michelle Williams — “Dying for Sex”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown — “Paradise”

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Walton Goggins — “The White Lotus”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Noah Wyle — “The Pitt”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower — “Severance”

Parker Posey — “The White Lotus”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn — “Pluribus”

Aimee Lou Wood — “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz — “The Studio”

Adam Brody — “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson — “A Man On The Inside”

Seth Rogen — “The Studio”

Martin Short — “Only Murders In The Building”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn — “The Studio”

Catherine O’Hara — “The Studio”

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday”

Jean Smart — “Hacks”

Kristen Wiig — “Palm Royale”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“Landman”

“The Pitt”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders In The Building”

“The Studio”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Andor”

“Landman”

“The Last Of Us”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

