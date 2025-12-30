Ryan Wedding: Motorcycles worth $40M belonging to alleged drug lord seized by authorities

Motorcycles with an estimated value of more than $40 million were seized by officials. They are believed to be the property of alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding.

Dozens of motorcycles with an estimated value of $40 million were seized by Mexican authorities earlier this month, the FBI said. They are believed to be the property of fugitive Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder who is an alleged drug trafficker.

The FBI released images of the motorcycles on social media.

Officials in Mexico previously said that 62 motorcycles, two vehicles, methamphetamine, marijuana, artwork, ammunition and documents were seized after four properties were raided earlier this month. The FBI released the photographs on Monday.

The FBI said the “successful seizure is a result of collaborative efforts” by Mexican authorities, the FBI, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wedding, 44, from Canada, is on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for allegedly running an international drug ring that brought cocaine from Colombia to Mexico, Canada and the United States.

This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI’s Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding. This successful seizure is a result of… pic.twitter.com/yessXdMYDV — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 29, 2025

Wedding, who competed for Canada in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, has been linked to at least four murders in Ontario. The Department of the Treasury said he is responsible “for trafficking multi-ton quantities of cocaine through Colombia and Mexico for distribution in the United States and Canada.”

Wedding was indicted in a Los Angeles federal court last year on several charges, including murder, criminal enterprise and assorted drug crimes.

New charges announced in November allege he ordered the killing of a witness in the federal case. The victim was shot in the head multiple times at a restaurant in Colombia in January, federal prosecutors said.

Wedding became a fugitive in 2015 when he fled Canada after the RCMP charged him with importing cocaine while he was living in Montreal.

Authorities believe that Wedding is living in Mexico under the protection of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Wedding finished 24th in the men’s parallel giant slalom during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

