‘Running late’: Pacers rookie Kam Jones arrested after police chase

The NBA rookie was arrested on an Indiana interstate on Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers rookie guard Kam Jones told police he was “running late for practice” when he was pulled over for speeding on Monday in Indianapolis, authorities said.

Jones, 23, was arrested by the Indiana State Police on Oct. 20 and booked into the Marion County Jail. He faces preliminary counts of reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, which is a felony.

According to court documents, a state trooper clocked Jones’ Cadillac going 90 mph at about 9:45 a.m. ET. The speed limit in that section of the highway is 55 mph.

Rick Carlisle on Kam Jones arrest yesterday on @1075thefan with @KBowen1070 & @RomeovilleKid:



“He came in and he was very contrite about the situation. This is a kid with exemplary character. After hearing the details of this, in the end, this will be a speeding ticket. A lot of… pic.twitter.com/wIsSmJ8rOh — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) October 21, 2025

The driver was reportedly seen “rapidly changing lanes” without using a turn signal and following too closely to other cars, troopers said.

Documents stated that Jones did not pull over when a trooper flashed his lights, and led the state police on a brief chase after exiting Interstate 70 and heading south on I-65. The pursuit ended in downtown Indianapolis.

When Jones eventually stopped his vehicle, he reportedly told police he “did not know he was speeding and was running late for practice for the Indiana Pacers.”

Jones was the 38th pick in the NBA draft in June after four seasons at Marquette University. He is the No. 2 all-time leading scorer for the Golden Eagles and was a second-team All-America selection last season.

The 6-foot-4 guard had not played during the Pacers’ preseason with the Pacers because of a back injury.

“We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones,” the Pacers said in a statement. “We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment on the matter at this time.”

Jones was released from the Marion County Jail after his arrest. According to jail records, Jones will appear in court on Thursday.

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said that Jones “was very contrite” about the incident.

“This is a kid with exemplary character. After hearing the details of this, in the end, this will be a speeding ticket,” Carlisle said in an interview. “A lot of times things that are on the police report are overblown.

“This was a kid driving a little faster than he should have been trying to get to his workout and rehab thing.”

