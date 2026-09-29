Rod Stewart confirms that ‘Final Encore’ in 2027 will be his last rock tour

The "Maggie May" singer announced that his 2027 tour in the United Kingdom and Europe will be his last one.

After six decades on the road, Rod Stewart confirmed on Monday that his rock tour across the United Kingdom and Europe next spring will be his last.

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The 81-year-old, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced in a social media post that his “Rod Stewart: The Final Encore” tour would “most definitely” be his last active tour,” Rolling Stone reported.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce that next year will be my last tour ever, ever,” Stewart said in an Instagram video posted Monday. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock ’n’ roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me and hopefully I’ve given you something in return.”

Dressed in white pants and matching shirt and a gold brocade jacket, Stewart leaned over to a piano and began pounding on one of the keys as he shouted out, “So please come out and see me on the tour! It’s gonna be great!” Billboard reported.

Stewart left open the possibility that he still could perform a series of “one-off” shows, according to Rolling Stone.

The gravelly voiced singer had been recovering from a recent “routine coronary stent procedure.”

His final tour will open on April 23 in Dublin, Ireland, and the 21-date concert stretch will end on July 24 in Hanover, Germany, according to Rolling Stone.

Stewart has four No. 1 hits and 16 top-10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

[ Rod Stewart cancels last month of farewell tour after coronary stent procedure ]

The “Forever Young” singer, whose chart-topping hits include “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” and “All For Love,” has canceled several dates this year. In June, he nearly fainted and needed oxygen before finishing a show in Salt Lake City.

In early August, Stewart postponed a concert at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center due to “an unforeseen but minor medical procedure.”

Stewart’s most recent album, “Swing Fever,” was released in 2024.

Stewart was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1994 and as a member of The Faces in 2012.

0 of 40 Rod Stewart: Striking a pose in 1984. (Herve TARDY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Playing guitar on "Ready, Steady, Go!" during the 1960s. (John Rodgers/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Singer Rod Stewart, third from left, with soul group Jimmy Powell and the Five Dimensions in London in 1963. Lead singer Jimmy Powell stands fourth from left, with bassist Louis Cennamo at top left. (Ron Howard/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Performing live on stage with The Jeff Beck Group at the Seventh National Jazz and Blues Festival in 1967. (Ivan Keeman/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Stewart, left, poses with fellow members of The Jeff Beck Group in 1968. The group included Ronnie Wood (next to Stewart), Mickey Waller and Jeff Beck. (Michael Ochs Archives) Rod Stewart: Rod Stewart with Swedish actress Britt Ekland. (Hulton Deutsch/Corbis via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Singing during a pop television show in London in 1971. (Ron Howard/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Backstage during the early 1970s. (Dick Barnatt/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Performing with The Faces at the Hollywood Bowl in August 1972. (Michael Ochs Archives) Rod Stewart: Posing in 1973. (Jack Kay/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Kidding around with Paul and Linda McCartney during the early 1970s. (Graham Wiltshire/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Training with Elton John, left, in November 1973. (Evening Standard/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Mugging with Neil Sedaka in January 1974. (Brian Cooke/Redferns) Rod Stewart: The singer shares a laugh with soccer great Pele. (Steve Morley/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Posing at his London home in June 1976. (Michael Putland/Hulton Archive) Rod Stewart: At Chicago's Uptown Theater, Chicago, on May 2, 1979. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: The singer chats with guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who in 1980. (Dick Barnatt/Redferns) Rod Stewart: With wife Alana Stewart in October 1981. (Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Alana Stewart circa 1981 in New York City. (Images Press/Getty Images) Rod Stewart : Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck, left, during filming of the video "People Get Ready" circa 1985 in Oxnard, California. (Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Performing live on stage. (Diana Scrimgeour/Redferns) Rod Stewart: Posing with a yellow car in the 1980s. (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: In concert in Minnesota in 1989. (Jim Steinfeldt/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Stewart and model Rachel Hunter share a laugh while at the races in 1994 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Getty Images/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: In concert in 1995 at The Gorge in George. (Dana Nalbandian/WireImage) Rod Stewart: The singer attends a World Cup qualifier between Scotland and Belarus in 1997. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Enjoying some shade during the 1990s. (Brian Rasic/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: At the Deutsche Bank Open golf tournament in 1997. (Vivien Venzke/Bongarts/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: The singer and wife Rachel Hunter at Royal Ascot in 1997. (The Fincher Files/Popperfoto/Popperfoto via Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Getting his kicks during the pregame before the Coca Cola Cup Final at Wembley in 1997. (Bob Thomas/Bob Thomas Sports Photography vi) Rod Stewart: The singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Rod Stewart performs at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville in August 2025. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: The singer performed during the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, an annual event honoring military service members, in November 2025. (WPA Pool/Getty Images) Rod Stewart: Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood meet King Charles III in London in May 2026. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

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