Rob Schneider’s wife files for divorce

The wife of Rob Schneider has filed for divorce, splitting from the actor after 15 years of marriage.

Entertainment Weekly, citing Arizona court records, confirmed that Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, 37, filed for divorce from the 62-year-old actor-comedian on Dec. 8 in Maricopa County.

Several other media outlets reported the split on Wednesday.

According to the divorce filing, the couple got married in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, 2010, People reported.

Court documents stated that the marriage is “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”

Rob Schneider's wife, Patricia Azarcoya Schneider, has quietly filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage. This is Rob's third marriage, and they share two daughters together. https://t.co/DCA00Jk5Z6 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) January 28, 2026

The Schneiders share two children, according to People -- daughters Miranda Scarlett, 13; and Madeline Robbie, 9. Rob Schneider also is father to 36-year-old singer Elle King, from his marriage to London King.

Rob Schneider was also married to actress Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005, according to the website.

The actor’s relationship with his daughter made headlines in 2024 when Elle King said her father was absent for most of her childhood, forgot her birthdays and sent her to “fat camp,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

When the singer began to make a name for herself, she alleged that her father called her and said “don’t (expletive) talk about me in the press.”

After Elle King’s comments went viral, Schneider then publicly apologized while speaking with commentator Tucker Carlson, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“A lot of people said, ‘How could she say that about her family?’ and ‘Everything needs to be behind closed doors.’ No, it doesn’t,” King told People in August 2024. “Sometimes you have to just say things and get them off your chest so that you don’t have to carry it for the rest of your life.

“But ultimately, I think an apology on Tucker Carlson is like a double negative, right? Means nothing,” she added. “I was not trying to hurt (Rob Schneider). I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral. I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth.”

