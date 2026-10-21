Ritz announces debut of gluten-free crackers

A new, gluten-free brand of the buttery-flavored crackers will be available at Walmart and Albertsons stores this month, with a national release expected in February 2027.

After more than 90 years on the market, Ritz Crackers will now have a gluten-free brand.

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In a news release on Monday, the company officially launched Ritz Gluten Free Crackers in Original Flavor. The product looks like the original scalloped-edged, circular buttery-flavored cracker that has been on store shelves since 1934, but now it can be enjoyed by consumers with gluten allergies or sensitivities or celiac disease, “Today” reported.

According to its news release, Mondelēz International, Inc., the parent company of Ritz, announced that the gluten-free crackers will be available this month at Walmart and Albertsons retail outlets.

The company then plans to expand the gluten-free product to retailers nationwide in February 2027.

The 8-ounce package will have a suggested retail price of $4.49, the company said.

“Ritz is a modern brand built for today’s shared moments, and our fans have been asking for a gluten free version for years,” Mondelēz International spokesperson Olympia Portale said in a statement. “Ritz Gluten Free Original crackers deliver the same great taste consumers love in our Ritz Original crackers and contain no artificial colors or flavors.

“Everyone deserves a seat at the Ritz brand table.”

The company announced the new product in an Instagram post.

“They said gluten free couldn’t taste this good. Clearly they never had a RITZ Gluten Free Cracker!” Ritz wrote in its caption.

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