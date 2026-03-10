Report: Travis Kelce returning to Chiefs for 14th season

Travis Kelce had golf on his mind during the weekend, but his thoughts turned to football on Monday.

Travis Kelce is apparently not ready to hang up his football cleats.

According to a published report, the 11-time Pro Bowl tight end will return to play a 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ian Rapoport reported on his social media account and on NFL Network that Kelce, 37, who has spent his entire career with the Chiefs, wants another shot at a Super Bowl ring.

“He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City,” Rapoport said on NFL Network.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Kelce would sign a one-year deal for $12 million that could jump up to $15 million if certain goals are reached.

Back for more: #Chiefs future Hall of Fame TE Travis Kelce is expected to return to Kansas City for a 14th season, a message that’s been delivered to teams who will want him.



At 36, Kelce’s play was at its usual level, landing him in the Pro Bowl. He’s loyal to KC & will stay. pic.twitter.com/3yiT63vvYp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Kelce, 36, completed a two-year, $34.25 million contract in 2025, The Kansas City Star reported.

He led the Chiefs with 76 catches and 851 receiving yards, which was fourth among tight ends in 2025, according to the newspaper. He also caught five touchdown passes.

That was not enough for Kansas City, which failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014 as the Chiefs limped to a 6-11 record. The team also suffered the loss of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who injured his knee during a December game in Week 14, the Star reported.

Kelce’s decision came just before the start of the NFL’s free agency window; he would have been an unrestricted free agent, ESPN reported.

Kelce addressed retirement rumors after the Chiefs lost their final home game of the 2025 season, a 10-6 loss to the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day, Today reported.

“No, the only time it ever crossed my mind is, I was driving in the other day, and I saw how much the Powerball was. I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn’t have to work another day in my life,’” he told reporters. “I’ll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

With 13,002 receiving yards in the regular season, Kelce became the third tight end in NFL history to top the 13,000-yard mark. Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (15,127 yards) and Jason Witten (13,046) are the others. Kelce is poised to move into second place early in the 2026 season.

Kelce also became the second player in NFL history to make at least 75 catches in 10 consecutive seasons, ESPN reported. He joined Hall of Fame receiver Tim Brown in that category.

0 of 25 Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks on his phone after a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback" at Netflix Tudum Theater on July 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce speaks to the crowd as the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs are honored prior to the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and tight end Travis Kelce of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs present U.S. President Joe Biden a team jersey at the White House on June 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Chiefs are the 2023 Super Bowl champions. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2023: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2022: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and AFC signs autographs for fans after the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2021: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs makes a catch against Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs exhorts fans during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade on February 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2020: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts late in the game against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2019: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs up field during pre-game before a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2018: NFL player Travis Kelce reacts after being "slimed" onstage during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2018: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs flexes his muscle after a touchdown catch beyond the coverage of inside linebacker Avery Williamson #54 of the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2017: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Travis Kelce through the years 2016: NFL player Travis Kelce attends the Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at W Los Angeles, West Beverly Hills on March 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular) Travis Kelce through the years 2015: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fan while running off the field following the Chiefs 34-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2016: Travis Kelce #87 and quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate a fourth quarter touchdown by Spencer Ware during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2012: Teammates Dan Giordano #99, George Winn #32, Travis Kelce #18 and Brendon Kay #11 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 48-34 during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 27, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Travis Kelce through the years 2012: Travis Kelce #18 of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 27, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

© 2025 Cox Media Group