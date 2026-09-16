Report: Sportscaster Joe Buck agrees to new ESPN deal worth $108 million

Sportscaster Joe Buck and ESPN have agreed to a new six-year extension worth approximately $108 million, which guarantees that the longtime announcer will be able to call the cable sports network’s first Super Bowl in February, according to a published report.

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The Athletic, quoting sources who asked for anonymity, said the new deal would keep Buck behind the microphone calling “Monday Night Football” well into the next decade. That means that Buck would be able to call ESPN’s second Super Bowl in 2031.

Buck, 57, the son of Hall of Fame sportscaster Jack Buck, was in the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal, according to the sports news website. His salary will jump annually to $18 million per year, sources said.

Former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman, the “MNF” analyst who has teamed with Buck for 25 seasons -- the longest television booth pairing in NFL history -- remains unsigned, The Athletic reported. He is in the final season of a five-year, $90 million deal.

ESPN’s Joe Buck has agreed to a new contract with the network worth more than $100 million that will keep him as the voice of “Monday Night Football” into the next decade, per @AndrewMarchand.



The six-year extension is in the neighborhood of $108 million, sources said, and means… pic.twitter.com/HDOBCwlgxH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 16, 2026

The two announcers came to ESPN from Fox after the 2022 NFL season.

“With this historic season for ESPN now underway, our entire focus is on bringing fans the best possible football coverage, culminating with our first Super Bowl,” ESPN executive vice president of communications Josh Krulewitz said, according to The Athletic. “To that end, we won’t be addressing talent contract specifics publicly before the Super Bowl.”

Buck, who called a record 24 World Series on Fox, might have a chance to extend that streak if ESPN lands the World Series. Fox’s current deal with MLB to air the Fall Classic runs through the 2028 postseason, according to The Athletic.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro is interested in getting the rights to the World Series in 2029, sources told the sports news website.

Since coming to ESPN, Buck has only called one baseball game, taking the microphone for a game last year between the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, USA Today reported.

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