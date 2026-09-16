Report: Robert De Niro negotiating to play Dodgers HOF manager Tommy Lasorda in film

Robert De Niro, left, is reportedly in talks to star in a film about Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda.

Two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro will portray another legendary sports figure in an upcoming film, according to a published report.

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De Niro, 83, who won an Oscar for portraying middleweight boxing champion Jake LaMotta in the 1980 film “Raging Bull,” is in talks to play Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, Deadline reported.

The film, tentatively called “Tommy and Me,” will be produced by Skydance Sports with Reid Carolin as director, according to the entertainment sports website.

No details have been released about the angle the film will take in depicting the garrulous manager, who “bled Dodger blue” as Los Angeles’ colorful manager from 1976 to 1996.

Lasorda, who compiled a 1,599-2439-3 record with the Dodgers, won four National League pennants and two World Series in Los Angeles. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 by the Veterans Committee.

Lasorda, who died on Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 93, spent only three seasons in the majors as a left-handed pitcher and had an 0-4 mark. He broke in with the Philadelphia Phillies organization in 1945, but spent the majority of his career as a member of the Dodgers.

He played 11 seasons in the minors for the franchise when it was based in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, and spent 10 season managing Dodger minor leaguers until joining the major league team in 1973 as a third-base coach.

He replaced longtime manager Walter Alston in 1976 and then carved out his own niche as the Dodgers’ skipper, being named N.L. Manager of the Year in 1983 and 1988. He was also the N.L. manager in four All-Star Games.

In addition to “Raging Bull,” De Niro won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “The Godfather Part II” as a young Vito Corleone. He has received nine Oscar nominations overall, with other lead actor roles in “Taxi Driver” (1976), “The Deer Hunter” (1978) and “Awakenings” (1990).

De Niro was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “Cape Fear” (1991), “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012) and “Killers of the Flower Moon” (2023). He was also nominated for Best Director for the 2019 film “The Irishman.”

The actor also had memorable roles in “Goodfellas” and “Casino.”

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