Rep. Jim Jordan elected House Minority Leader

FILE PHOTO: Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 04, 2026 in Washington, DC. Jordan has been elected House Minority Leader. Jordan has been elected the House Minority Leader. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The new Republican leader in the House of Representatives has been selected.

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Rep. Jim Jordan (R.-Ohio) has been selected in a closed-door election as House Minority Leader, Fox News reported.

Jordan is currently the House Judiciary Committee Chairman and beat Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.)

The Associated Press said Jordan got 106 votes to Scalise’s 73.

Jordan is the co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and was the first chairman of the ultraconservative caucus. The AP said he appealed to those looking for new leaders after last week’s elections, which saw the Democrats take both the House and Senate majority.

Both he and Scalise had run for House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted, but neither had enough votes to take the gavel. Mike Johnson was eventually elected Speaker but is stepping down from leadership in the new Congress, the AP explained.

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