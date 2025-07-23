Remembering Ozzy Osbourne: Stars pay tribute to Prince of Darkness

Ozzy Osbourne
Remembering Ozzy FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Entertainers are remembering Osbourne after his sudden death at the age of 76. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, are still processing his sudden death at the age of 76, while fellow icons pay tribute to the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

Read more trending news

Osbourne’s family announced his death on July 22, saying that he died “with his family and surrounded by love.”

Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, weeks after final concert

Black Sabbath, the band founded by Osbourne, simply posted “Ozzy Forever.”

Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler wrote, “Goodbye dear friend,” adding, “So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston,” referring to the farewell concert Osbourne staged for charity earlier this month, which featured a Black Sabbath reunion 20 years in the making.

The band’s guitarist, Tony Iommi, said that the bandmates “lost our brother.”

Drummer Bill Ward asked, “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.”

Alice Cooper, in a long post on Instagram, said he learned about Osbourne’s death minutes before taking the stage in Cardiff, Wales.

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight.”

In an Instagram post, Elton John called Osbourne a “dear friend and a huge trailblazer,” calling him a rock god. Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester. 

“That was the side that his family and friends saw. He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.“ 

Yungblud, who performed during Osbourne’s farewell show earlier this month, wrote on X, “didn’t think you would leave so soon,” adding that the rocker was “so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.”

Metallica called Osbourne, “Hero, icon, pioneer, inspiration, mentor, and, most of all, friend.”

The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood said it was “sad to hear” about his death.

Read more:

0 of 37

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!