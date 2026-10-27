Red card? Dispute between family of 3-year-old soccer player, league goes viral There were no arrests; police said issue was civil matter, not criminal

File photo. A dispute between a soccer league and a the parents of a 3-year-old remains unresolved.

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A dispute involving the family of a 3-year-old boy and a Central Florida youth soccer organization has gone into overtime, with both parties offering different stories.

Meanwhile, police called to the scene in Winter Park said the matter was a civil issue, not a criminal matter.

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League officials with the i9 Sports program contacted the Winter Park Police Department on Saturday about an alleged disturbance at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Police body camera footage went viral as the parents of Nevada Pierre spoke with officers.

The boy was excelling during the match, scoring several goals, but league officials were allegedly concerned that the child was pushing other players. The boy’s parents, Martasia Griffin and Don Pierre, disputed that contention, so police were called by an i9 representative, ESPN reported.

The Winter Park Police Department addressed the issue in a news release and police report.

Winter Park police explain response to viral dispute involving 3-year-old soccer player https://t.co/oAqJZdxBHK https://t.co/C3lhWqwDEX — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) October 26, 2026

The boy’s parents posted video that showed Nevada dribbling past other children and scoring easily, according to the cable sports outlet.

In the police body cam footage, an organizer for i9 Sports tells officers the boy’s parents created a disturbance at the park and asks at one point, “it is OK for me to kick them out?”

“The kid is good. He’s great. Really good,” the organizer tells responding officers, according to ESPN. “He’s very advanced compared to the other ones, so he’s scoring a lot of goals. But he’s pushing the kids.

“So, I try to tell him, don’t push; we want to play without pushing, right?”

The organizer told officers that he rotated the children during previous games to give all of them a chance to play, People reported. He said that Nevada’s parents objected and allegedly called him “ignorant.”

The police log from Saturday’s match offered several glimpses into what occurred when officers arrived at the park at 9:53 a.m. ET.

One entry noted that the organizer said there were “unruly parents who were upset with their son’s playing time.”

“Parents were informed that their child would no longer be allowed to play in this league due to behavior,” the log continued.

Nevada’s parents were unhappy with the youth league’s elevated version of a red card and disputed the sendoff.

The next entry, logged a minute later, notes that the parents “were upset that their child was being scorned for playing too well and was being taken out of (the) game.”

The log does not resolve that disagreement, WFTV reported.

In a second clip released by police, officers spoke with Nevada’s parents.

“They’re mad at my son because he actually plays soccer,” Griffin tells officers.

In its news release, police confirmed that the league had asked the family to leave the area where the game was being played, adding that they offered to refund their child’s entry fee to play in the league.

“The family stated the game was over and they were leaving. The family was cooperative with the officers and were provided with an event number for the incident at their request,” police said. “The incident was a civil matter between those parties and not criminal. No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Griffin shared a video of the full soccer match. She wrote in the caption that “This is the full game no cut no edit where is the pushing?”

The i9 Sports organization commented about the incident in a statement to WFTV.

“The respectful treatment and well-being of every child and family matter deeply to us,” i9 told the television station. “We have reached out to the family and have begun a review that includes speaking with those involved.”

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