Record setter: Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ ties mark with 19th week at No. 1

The singer tied a Billboard record as "Choosin' Texas" topped the Hot 100 for the 19th week.

Country music star Ella Langley is joining an elite group this week, as her crossover hit, “Choosin’ Texas,” topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the 19th time.

[ Read more trending news ]

That ties the mark for the longest run at No. 1 among non-holiday songs, Billboard reported. The song first hit No. 1 on Feb. 14, 2026.

The newest rankings are for the week ending Aug. 29.

Langley, 27, equaled the mark set in 2019 by Lil Nas X, whose “Old Town Road” pop hip-hop hybrid featuring Billy Ray Cyrus spent 19 weeks at No. 1; and matched in 2024 by Shaboozey with the country crossover hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The overall champion at No. 1 is Mariah Carey’s 1994 holiday song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which first topped the charts in 2019 and has been at the No. 1 position for a record 22 weeks, according to Billboard. That number could increase during this year’s holiday season.

The Billboard Hot 100 first debuted in August 1958.

The next-highest run for a non-holiday song is 16 weeks, according to the music database website.

.@ellalangleymsic's “Choosin’ Texas” achieves a 19th week at No. 1 on the #Hot100 — tying for the longest run ever atop the chart among non-holiday songs. 🏆



Read more about the longest-leading hits: https://t.co/4XbA2tOUCA pic.twitter.com/j1dxVPBxhe — billboard (@billboard) August 24, 2026

They are “One Sweet Day,” sung by Carey & Boyz II Men, which led the charts in 1995-96; “Despacito,” Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, in 2017; and “Last Night,” by country music star Morgan Wallen in 2023.

Since it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on Nov. 1, 2025, “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 44 weeks on the charts.

According to Billboard, the Hot 100 draws from all-genre streaming in the United States -- including official audio and official video -- radio airplay and sales data.

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” is currently the most-heard song on radio, Billboard reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group