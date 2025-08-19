Recall alert: Wegmans recalls Camembert cheese due to possible Listeria contamination

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. has issued a recall for its Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese and products containing it due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall affects items sold between July 1 and August 12, 2025, at Wegmans stores in the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., the Food and Drug Administration said.

The cheese was supplied by Estancia Holdings of Cumming, Georgia, who were informed of the contamination risk by a French supplier.

The specific products recalled include:

Wegmans Medium Camembert Soft Ripened Cheese, UPC: 77890-53515, best by 7/26/25, 8/12/25, and 8/19/25

Wegmans Assorted Cheese Flight, UPC: 2-77100-00000-0

Wegmans Grilling Camembert with Tapenade & Roasted Tomatoes, UPC: 2-77297-00000-0

Wegmans Caramel Apple Pecan Topped Brie Cheese, UPC: 2-77645-00000-3

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, according to Wegmans and its supplier. However, Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections, particularly in vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Customers are advised not to consume the recalled products and to return them to the store for a full refund, according to the FDA.

Wegmans has contacted customers who purchased the affected products through automated phone calls using their Shoppers Club data.

For further inquiries, customers can reach Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, with the hotline available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST.

©2025 Cox Media Group