Recall alert: Vitruvias Therapeutics recalls thyroid tablets over ‘superpotent’ concerns

Thyroid tablets recalled: One lot of Vitruvias Therapeutics' 30-milligram thyroid tablets has been recalled because of superpotency concerns. (Anamarija/Adobe Stock)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUBURN, Ala. — An Alabama company is recalling a popular thyroid pill after testing confirmed the product had the potential to be “superpotent.”

Read more trending news ]

In a company announcement posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on Monday, Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc., of Auburn, Alabama, issued a nationwide recall of its 30-milligram thyroid tablets.

According to the recall notice, Lot 504950 was distributed nationwide to Vitruvias Therapeutics’ direct accounts from Jan. 31, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2025.

The product had an expiration date of Sept. 30, 2026.

In a statement, Vitruvias Therapeutics wrote that the consumption of “superpotent” thyroid tablets can cause an overactive thyroid. That could lead to weight loss, heat intolerance, fatigue, nervousness, muscle weakness, hypertension, chest pain, rapid heart rate, or heart rhythm disturbances.

Vitruvias Therapeutics has not received any reports of adverse events tied to this recall. Of the 3,600 units released by the company, 1,955 were sold, the company announcement stated.

Vitruvias Therapeutics said it is “proactively notifying its wholesalers by email and phone to discontinue distribution of the product being recalled and is arranging for destruction of all recalled product.”

Patients currently taking the recalled product should not discontinue using it until consulting with their healthcare provider for further guidance and/or a replacement prescription.

Consumers with questions can contact Vitruvias Therapeutics, Inc. by email at safety@vitruvias.com or by telephone at 256-239-9373.

©2026 Cox Media Group

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need