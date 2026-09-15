Recall alert: Soap sold in 15 states recalled over bacterial contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has classified a hand soap recall as Class II due to potential bacterial contamination.

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The following products are being recalled:

Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe , 28.7 fl. oz.; UPC 789745002981; lot codes: AF97312, 26-01001, 26-01803; best by dates: 01/12/2028, 03/13/2028, 03/28.

, 28.7 fl. oz.; UPC 789745002981; lot codes: AF97312, 26-01001, 26-01803; best by dates: 01/12/2028, 03/13/2028, 03/28. Clearly Better by Intercon Foaming Pear Hand Soap With Aloe , 1000 mL/34 fl. oz.; UPC 789745002615; lot codes: 26-01001, 26-01803; best by dates: 03/13/28, 03/28.

, 1000 mL/34 fl. oz.; UPC 789745002615; lot codes: 26-01001, 26-01803; best by dates: 03/13/28, 03/28. Summit 150 Foaming Hand Soap , 28.7 fl. oz.; UPC 810080570030; lot codes: BF97303, BF97304, BF97305; best by dates: 02/03/2028, 02/04/2028, 02/05/2028.

, 28.7 fl. oz.; UPC 810080570030; lot codes: BF97303, BF97304, BF97305; best by dates: 02/03/2028, 02/04/2028, 02/05/2028. Vestis Foaming Hand Soap, Fresh Pear Scent , 33.8 fl. oz.; UPC 810080570405; lot code: 26-03091; best by date: 05/28.

, 33.8 fl. oz.; UPC 810080570405; lot code: 26-03091; best by date: 05/28. Laura Lynn honey apple crisp Liquid Hand Soap , 8 fl. oz.; UPC 086854074305; lot codes: C3576, 26-01804; best by dates: 11/05/26, 03/28.

, 8 fl. oz.; UPC 086854074305; lot codes: C3576, 26-01804; best by dates: 11/05/26, 03/28. Laura Lynn Foaming pear scent Hand Soap with Moisturizers, 7.5 fl. oz.; UPC 08685407408; lot code: 26-01001; best by date: 03/13/28.

The recall affects nearly 2700 cases of soap, which were initially recalled in June but classified last week, the FDA said in an enforcement report. No press release was issued during the initial recall.

The enforcement report, however, said that the soap could be contaminated with Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Pseudomonas putida, Pseudomonas monteilii, Serratia marcescens, or Serratia nematodiphila. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the bacteria is commonly found in the environment and pose the highest risk to someone who may be on a ventilator, have open wounds or have a device such as a catheter.

The soap was sent to 19 wholesalers and one retail location in the following 15 states:

California

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Maryland

Mississippi

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New York

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Texas

Washington

Wisconsin

A Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the FDA.

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