Recall alert: So Delicious Dairy Free frozen dessert recalled over possible foreign material

The FDA announced the recall of So Delicious Dairy Free dessert pints.

Danone USA recalled So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints because they could have contained foreign material.

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The company said the possible material included small stones and other hard objects within the cashew inclusions.

The recalled product had SKU number 917947 and UPC code 74892-63241. The best-by dates on the affected pints were April 3, 2028, or earlier.

Danone said no other So Delicious Dairy Free codes, flavors or products were affected.

The recalled product came in pints and was sold in stores across the United States.

The company identified the issue through complaints and told the Food and Drug Administration about the voluntary recall.

People were advised not to eat the affected product.

For a replacement coupon or refund, people could call the company at 833-367-8975.

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