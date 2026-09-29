Recall alert: Raw milk cheese recalled over E. coli contamination

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of Sierra Nevada Graziers grass-fed raw milk cheese because it could be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

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The FDA initiated the recall after a multi-state outbreak of E. coli O26:H11, it said.

Of nine people who were sickened, all reported eating the cheese before falling ill.

There have been 13 illnesses with eight hospitalizations. Cases were found in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah.

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing and the FDA said it will update its advisory as needed.

The Sierra Nevada Graziers cheese recall affects medium cheddar, sharp cheddar, jalapeño jack, and Monterey jack varieties.

They were sold at retailers nationwide in 8 oz. or 16 ooz packages and wholesale and food service in 5-lb. loaves, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

If you have the recalled cheese, you should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

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