Recall alert: Publix recalls coffee cakes

Publix has recalled walnut coffee cakes that were mislabeled as raspberry coffee cakes.

A single lot of coffee cakes sold at Publix is being recalled because they have the incorrect ingredient label.

The Food and Drug Administration said that labels for Publix Raspberry Coffee Cakes were put on Publix Maple Walnut Coffee Cakes.

While the label says that the cakes were “processed on equipment that also processes almonds, pecans and walnuts,” walnuts are not on the ingredient list. Walnuts can be seen on top of the cake and were noticed by a store employee.

If someone with a walnut allergy eats the cake, it could pose a serious or life-threatening health risk.

The cakes were shipped to Sourcing & Distribution Specialists in Winter Haven, Florida, and were sent to stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The cakes have lot code 5309, SKU 54591 and 11/5/25 as the date of manufacture, the FDA said.

If someone has the recalled coffee cake, they are being told to return it to their nearest Publix store.

For more information, call 800-358-7428.

