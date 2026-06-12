Recall alert: LiKee Pull String teething toys recalled due to choking risk

Approximately 24,400 LiKee Pull String teething toys imported by ChilanTech have been recalled because they present a choking hazard for toddlers.

More than 24,000 teething toys sold on Amazon are being recalled amid reports of children choking on them, federal safety officials said on Thursday.

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According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, LiKee Pull String teething toys, imported by ChilanTech of China, is recalling 24,400 units of its product because they pose a threat of choking that could cause serious injury or even death.

“The strings can reach the back of children’s throats and become lodged, posing a serious risk of respiratory distress and deadly choking hazard,” the agency wrote in its notice.

The toys are meant for children 18 months or older.

So far, there have been 10 reports of the toys’ strings causing respiratory distress or choking.

#Recall: LiKee Pull String Teething Toys; The recalled teething toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller and longer than permitted. Get replacement toy. https://t.co/rzXYodWJJN pic.twitter.com/5JzZ19ag4l — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 11, 2026

The toys were manufactured in China by Guangzhou Huanmao Business Service Co. Ltd. and were sold on Amazon.com from November 2024 through December 2025 for about $10, the CPSC said.

The toys feature an off-white disc shape with a blue ball in the center, three soft push buttons and six multicolored, silicone pull strings.

According to the CPSC, the packaging for the recalled toys shows the brand name “LiKee” and “Baby Sensory Toy” printed on the front, with the model number of LK-FDWJ on the back.

Consumers have been advised to stop using the toy immediately and take it away from children, the CPSC said. Consumers should contact ChilanTech for a free replacement toy of at least equal value, including shipping.

To receive the replacement, customers must destroy the toys by cutting the silicone tentacles and writing “Recalled” in permanent marker on the main body of it.

Then consumers should send a photograph of the destroyed toy to likee-teether-recall@outlook.com and then dispose of the product.

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