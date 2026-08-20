Recall alert: KTM North America recalls off-road motorcycles over braking defect

The GASGAS, top, and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles have been recalled due to a braking issue.

KTM North America is recalling more than 21,000 off-road vehicles in the United States after receiving reports of a braking issue that could lead to crashes and possibly death.

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According to a notice posted Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Amherst, Ohio-based importer is recalling 21,040 of its GASGAS and Husqvarna Off-Road Motorcycles.

An additional 4,140 of the vehicles were sold in Canada.

The recall includes models made from 2021 to 2024.

The CPSC said that the vehicles’ rear brake caliper can crack or break, reducing the brake system’s effectiveness and “posing a risk of serious injury or death due to crash hazard.”

#Recall: KTM North America Off-Road Motorcycles; The rear brake caliper can crack or break, reducing the brake system’s effectiveness posing a risk of serious injury or death due to crash hazard. Get repair. https://t.co/PRDt9xnEJg pic.twitter.com/ZQKE6FWfFZ — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) August 20, 2026

The vehicles were sold at GASGAS and Husqvarna authorized dealers nationwide from September 2020 through June 2023 for between $7,300 and $13,000, the agency said.

The GASGAS off-road motorcycles are red with the white GASGAS logo on both sides of the shrouds, according to the CPSC. The Husqvarna motorcycles are white, blue and yellow with the Husqvarna logo on both sides of the shrouds. The VIN number is located on the right side of the steering head, according to the agency.

According to the CPSC, consumers should stop riding the recalled motorcycles immediately and contact an authorized GASGAS or Husqvarna Motorcycle dealer to schedule a free repair at the dealership.

Customers with questions can contact GASGAS and Husqvarna at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday; or online at https://www.gasgas.com/en-us.html or https://www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-us.html . Consumers should click on “Safety Recall Information” located at the bottom of the page.

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