Recall alert: Fi recalling supplements for dogs over salmonella concerns

Fi, a company in New York City, is recalling two supplements for dogs over possible salmonella contamination.

Two supplements marketed for dogs are being recalled over concerns that the products may be contaminated with salmonella, federal health officials said Tuesday.

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According to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website, Fi, a company based in New York City, is recalling its Calming supplement and its 8-in-1 Formula supplement.

Fi distributed the supplements nationally to customers through online outlets such as Amazon and Chewy.com. The company said that “out of an abundance of caution,” it has suspended production of the products while it conducts an investigation.

Fi Recalls Supplements for Dogs Because of Possible Salmonella Contamination https://t.co/1iywJdguGR pic.twitter.com/TbCh4u3LWg — U.S. FDA Recalls and Alerts (@FDArecalls) September 9, 2026

The Calming 180-gram supplement for dogs has a lot number – 26118 and its UPC code is 8 50064 80011 1, according to the recall notice. The 8-in-1 Formula, 180-gram supplement for Dogs has a lot number – 26159 and a UPC code of 8 50055 11168 4.

According to the recall notice, pets infected by salmonella may become lethargic and suffer from diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets could experience decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain.

The company advised that if pets have consumed the two recalled products and are having these symptoms, a veterinarian should be consulted.

Consumers who have purchased either or both products should discontinue use, make sure the container is tightly sealed, and dispose of it in the trash, according to the recall notice.

Customers with questions can contact Fi at 888-434-3647 daily from 10 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET or by emailing the company’s support team at support@tryfi.com.

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