Recall alert: Children’s light-up toy recall expanded, now affects 245,124 items

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the expansion of a recall affecting children’s light-up toys.

[ Read more trending news ]

The federal agency said that ZMC Group recalled 245,124 battery-powered, light-up toys, including the initial 124,560 toys.

“The recalled light-up toys violate the mandatory safety standard for children’s toys because the toys contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death,” the CPSC said in a news release.

The following toys and item numbers have been recalled:

19.4″ Mexican Flag Theme Light Up Stick, item SS041-M

Light-Up Unicorn Headband, item G02-UN

Light-Up Assorted Colors Jelly Rings, item PS270

Light-Up Transparent Jelly Rings, item PS271

Light-Up Heart Balloon Flower, item 777-1

They were sold at Diva at Heart, mostly in California, Texas, Oregon, Mississippi, and Arizona, but also by various distributors and stores, as well as online, from October 2018 to July 2026.

If you have the recalled toys, remove them from children and contact the company by email for a refund. You’ll have to write “RECALLED” or a large “X” in permanent marker on the toy and send a photo of it in the garbage to the company.

©2026 Cox Media Group