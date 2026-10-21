Recall alert: Cheddar cheese recalled due to potential E. coli contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of raw mild cheddar cheese because it could be contaminated with E. coli.

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The agency said Family Farmstead Dairy of Worcester, New York, recalled a single lot of cheese. The cheese has lot code 7/22/27 and a best-by date of 7/22/27.

It was initially distributed to grocers in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, but may have been sent to other states via downstream distributors.

The FDA said no illnesses have been connected to the recall.

The company released a statement, according to the FDA, which reads, “We sincerely apologize to our customers, retail partners, and consumers for the inconvenience caused by this recall. Product quality is an utmost priority here at Family Farmstead so we are committed to identifying the cause of this issue and taking all necessary corrective actions to ensure the continued safety and quality of our products.”

If you have the recalled cheese, throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, contact Family Farmstead Dairy at 600-397-4044 or by email.

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