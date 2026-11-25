The CPSC announced the recall of 210,410 CO and natural gas detectors.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 210,000 combined carbon monoxide and natural gas detectors.

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The recall affects the 4-in-1 Plug In Steadfast Haven CO and natural gas detector, the agency said.

They are models KH158 and GC03. They were sold by truststeadfast.com from February 2026 to September 2026 for between $48 and $70.

The CPSC said the recall is due to the detectors failing to alert consumers to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. There was one report of it happening, but there were no injuries.

You should contact Zenara if you have the recalled detectors for a free replacement. You can still use it until you get the new device.

You will have to register at the company’s website and write “RECALLED” in permanent marker, along with your initials and upload a photo of the recalled item to the company’s page.

For more information, contact Zenara by email or online.

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