Recall alert: Blue Cactus reclining chair battery packs recalled

The Blue Cactus Company has recalled battery packs used on reclining chairs because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects the 2500 mAh battery pack, RWX-RBP02. The brand is imprinted on the front of the battery pack. It is used with several chair brands.

They were sold on Amazon from May 2023 to July 2026 for about $105.

There have been four cases of the packs overheating, smoking or igniting, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled battery, do not use it and contact The Blue Cactus company for a replacement.

For more information, contact the company by email or online.

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