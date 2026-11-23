FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA has announced the recall of nearly 810,600 Honda and Acura vehicles due to an issue with their air bag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of nearly 810,600 Honda vehicles equipped with Takata front and passenger air bag inflators.

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The inflator may rupture and could cause metal fragments to hit the driver or passengers, causing serious injuries or even death, the NHTSA said.

The recall comes days after a similar recall involving Takata air bag inflators and Toyota vehicles.

[ Previous: Recall alert: 314K Toyotas recalled over airbag inflator issue ]

This recall involves some 2013 Acura RDX and ILX, 2012-2013 CRV and Civic and 2013 Accords.

Dealers will replace the front driver or passenger air bag inflator at no cost.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue after Dec. 18 and a second letter once a repair is available.

For more information, contact Honda at 888-234-2138. The company’s internal recall numbers are BQK, MQJ, KQI AND QQH. The cars’ vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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