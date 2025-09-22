Recall alert: 591K Toyotas recalled for instrument panel failure

Toyota has recalled more than half a million vehicles because of an issue with their instrument panels.

The panels can fail and not show critical information because of a software issue at startup, leading to a potential crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. The panel may not show the vehicle’s speed, brake system and tire pressure warning lights.

The recall affects 591,377 vehicles.

The list includes:

2023-2024

Toyota Venza

2023-2025

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Toyota RAV4

Toyota Highlander

Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota Crown

2024-2025

Lexus TX

Lexus LS

Toyota Tacoma

Toyota Grand Highlander

2025

Lexus RX

Toyota Crown Signia

Toyota Camry

Toyota Rav 4 Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)

Toyota 4 Runner

Dealers will update the non-PHEV vehicles’ instrument panel software. For PHEV vehicles, dealers will inspect the instrument panel assembly and either replace it or update it as needed, the NHTSA said.

Toyota will send letters to owners on Oct. 27, but they can contact the company at 800-331-4331. Toyota’s internal recall numbers are 25TB08 and 25TA08, while the Lexus numbers are 25LB05 and 25LA05.

©2025 Cox Media Group