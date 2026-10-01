Recall alert: 360K electric balloon pumps from Dollar Tree recalled, can overheat, cause burns

Thousands of electric balloon pumps are being recalled. They were sold at Dollar Tree.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release on Thursday that 360,500 electric balloon pumps sold at Dollar Tree were recalled.

[ Read more trending news ]

The pumps can overheat and pose a burn hazard, the agency reported.

It has two operating modes: continuous and touch-on.

They are pink plastic with a blue handle and came with two nozzles. They have model number 406198 on the silver rating label on the bottom of the pump and on the packaging.

They were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide and online between August 2025 and July 2026 for about $17.

If you have them, do not use them and return them to any Dollar Tree for a refund.

For more information, contact the company at 877-530-8733, by email or online.

©2026 Cox Media Group