Recall alert: 330K Frigidaire minifridges recalled; pose burn, fire hazards

The CPSC announced the recall of 330,000 more minifridges.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of minifridges that expanded a previous one.

The CPSC said that 330,000 more Frigidaire-brand minifridges have been added to a recall that had already affected more than 634,000 devices.

The agency said that the appliance’s internal electrical components can short-circuit and ignite the plastic housing, causing burn and fire hazards.

The new recall adds model EFMIS121 with serial numbers between A2001 and A2310 to the list. The previous ones were EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175.

The model numbers and serial numbers can be found on a label on the back of the fridge.

They were sold at Target in stores and online from January 2020 to October 2023 for about $30, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled minifridges, you should not use it. Instead, unplug it, cut the cord and write “Recall” in permanent marker on the front door. Then register for a refund here.

©2026 Cox Media Group