Recall alert: 32K spa jets recalled; user’s hair can get entangled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of tens of thousands of spa jets.

The agency said that the hydromassage rotary jets on the Highlife Collection spas can create a suction that allows a person’s hair to become entangled and pull them under the water.

About 32,900 hot tubs in the U.S. and another 853 in Canada have been recalled.

The Hydromassage rotary jets have six fins and were sold as part of the Highlife Collection spas or as replacement parts, the CPSC said.

Eight models were part of the collection and are part of the recall: Grandee, Envoy, Vanguard, Aria, Prodigy, Sovereign, Jetsetter and Jetsetter LX, and were part of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 model years.

They were available from October 2022 to September 2025 and cost between $16,000 and $24,000 for the spas, or $18 and $35 for the replacement parts.

If you have one of the spas listed, you are told to stop using them, visit the company’s website, and provide your spa’s serial number to see if your spa has the recalled jets. If you do have the recalled jets, you will need to contact the company for instructions on how to replace them, as well as to receive free replacement jets.

For more information, call Watkins Wellness at 888-450-5748, or reach out by email or online.

