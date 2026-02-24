Recall alert: 318K Nissan Rogues recalled over broken throttle body gears

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 318,700 Nissan Rogue SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 318,700 Nissan Rogues because of a problem with their throttle assemblies.

The agency said that the gears in the electronic throttle body assembly may break in cars with the 3-cylinder, 1.5L variable compression turbo engines.

The recall affects some 2024 and 2025 Rogues.

Dealers will reprogram the engine control module software and will replace the electronic throttle body assembly if needed, for free.

Owners will be alerted by mail after March 27 about the issue, but can call Nissan at 800-647-7261 for more information. The company’s internal recall numbers are R25E2 and R25E3.

The SUVs’ vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website starting Feb. 27.

