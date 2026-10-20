Recall alert: 30K Toyotas recalled

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles.

Toyota recalled 30,978 vehicles over an issue that can cause an unexpected powertrain shutdown.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects some 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid SUVs. The motor generator ECU may have an error that causes the system to either reduce power or turn off when driven at higher speeds.

Dealers will update the software at no cost.

Owners will be alerted by mail after Nov. 22, but can contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. The company’s internal recall number is 26TA22.

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