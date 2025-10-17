Recall alert: 298K Dodge Darts recalled; may roll away

A car that has not been on the market for about a decade has been recalled because of an issue with the shifter cable.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 298,400 Dodge Darts from the 2013 to 2016 model years.

The car’s shifter cable may detach and not allow it to be shifted into park, potentially allowing it to roll away.

The cars were already under a recall — 19V293 — and may have been repaired, but will need new repairs under the latest recall campaign, the NHTSA said.

The fix is currently under development, so owners will get two letters notifying them of the issue. One letter will be sent on Nov. 6, alerting them to the safety risk and a second when the fix is available.

Dart owners can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is A0C.

They can also search the car’s vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website to see if their car has been recalled.

