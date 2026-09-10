Recall alert: 2.3M Ricky Joy Sour Crush Candy Bottles recalled

Millions of bottles of sour candy are being recalled.

Millions of Sour Crush Rolling Liquid Candy Bottles have been recalled because they pose a choking hazard and could cause serious injury or even death.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall affects 2.3 million candies.

They have the Ricky Joy logo and “EXTREME SOUR, SOUR CRUSH” and the name of the flavor on the bottle, along with an image of a green monster.

They were sold at H-E-B, Forman Mill and other candy stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Walmart, CandyFunHouse, Ricky Joy and other stores from January 2023 to May 2026 for $3 per bottle or $13 to $32 per pack, the CPSC said.

If you have the candy, do not use it and take it away from children.

Contact the company for a refund. You’ll get a prepaid shipping label to return the candy.

For more information, contact Ricky Joy Company at 404-975-0352 or online.

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