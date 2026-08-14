Recall alert: 23K Evenflo car seats recalled

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 22,981 Evenflo car seats because they have an incorrect recline position indicator.

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The agency said the recall affects Revolve180 Litemax NXT car seats made through March 31, 2025.

Click here for specific models and production dates.

Evenflo said the car seats may have been sold individually or as part of a travel system.

The NHTSA said the miscalibrated level indicator could result in a child sitting more upright than they should.

A remedy is under development, and owners of the recalled car seats will be alerted by mail after Sept. 1, with a second notice sent once the remedy is available.

Evenflo advises that you register your car seat to get a free repair kit once they have them available.

For more information, call Evenflo at 800-233-5921.

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