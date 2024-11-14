Recall alert: 222K adult bed rails recalled; can trap a person

Recall alert More than 222,00 bed rails were recalled. (cpsc.gov)

More than 222,000 bed rails used on an adult’s bed have been recalled because a person can become trapped and could die from asphyxiation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Medical King Bed Assist Rails made by Home 4U.

One person died when they were trapped between their bed and the railing at a residential care home in South Carolina in 2023, the CPSC reported.

The recall affects the bed rails with adjustable heights, specifically model numbers 7007 and 7057, and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs, model number 7037.

The model numbers and brand labels are not on the recalled bed rails, the CPSC said.

They were sold from January 2020 to March 2024 for $40 online by Amazon, Walmart, Target Plus, eBay, Kohls and the Medical King websites.

If you have one, you should not use it and call Medical King for a free repair kit or replacement depending on the model.

For more information call Medical King at 888-715-2630 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

