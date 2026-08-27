Recall alert: 1.9M grill brushes added to recall; total now 3.6M

Millions of grill brushes are being recalled.

A massive recall of grill brushes has been expanded to include an additional 1.9 million brushes.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the small metal wire bristles of the Cuisinart Grill Brushes can come off and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of injury.

The brushes have either black plastic, stainless steel or wood handles.

The following model numbers are part of the expanded recall:

CGWM-024

CGWM-059

FCB-501

CGS-W18

CCB-134

CGWM-061

CB-395

CCB-3001

CGWM-077

CGWM-058

CCB-012/021

CGWM-060

FBH-51

They are in addition to the prior list of items:

CCB-100

CCB-4125

CCB-5014

CCB-6450

CCB-8012

CCB-4114

CCB-W2

CSBS-777

In all, 3,625,800 grill brushes are now recalled.

The CPSC said the recall includes all Cuisinart wire bristle grill brushes.

Some came as part of grill tool sets.

They were sold at Walmart, Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Ross, as well as online at Amazon and Cuisinart websites from June 2009 to March 2026 for between $8 and $20.

The CPSC said there have been at least 54 reports of bristles coming off, including three in which someone swallowed one and needed medical treatment to remove the bristles from their throat or digestive tract.

If you have the recalled brushes, you should not use them and contact Conair for a refund or credit at Cuisinart.com. You’ll be asked to dispose of the brush.

For more information, contact Conair at 888-520-1304 or visit the company’s website.

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