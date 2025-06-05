Recall alert: 1.7M window air conditioners recalled due to potential mold growth

Air conditioner
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 1.7 million air conditioners. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.7 million window air conditioners because they can allow mold to grow, posing a health risk.

Read more trending news

The recalled window air conditioners do not drain pooled water quickly enough, which can allow mold to grow, potentially causing respiratory issues or other infections.

The air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Frigidaire and Insignia at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other brick-and-mortar locations. They were also sold online by Amazon, Costco, Lowe’s, Walmart and several other online retailers from March 2020 to May 2025 for between $280 and $500.

The following brands and model numbers are part of the recall:

Comfort Aire

  • RXTS-101A
  • RXTS-121A
  • RXTS-81A

Danby

  • DAC080B6IWDB-6
  • DAC080B7IWDB-6
  • DAC100B6IWDB-6

Frigidaire

  • GHWQ085WD1
  • GHWQ105WD1
  • GHWQ125WD1

Insignia

  • NS-AC8WU3
  • NS-AC8WU3-C

Keystone

  • KSTAW08UA
  • KSTAW10UA
  • KSTAW12UA

LBG

  • QB-8K CO

Midea

  • MAW08AV1QWT
  • MAW08AV1QWT-C
  • MAW08U1QWT
  • MAW08V1QWT
  • MAW08V1QWT-S
  • MAW08V1QWT-T
  • MAW08W1QWT
  • MAW10U1QWT
  • MAW10V1QWT
  • MAW10W1QWT
  • MAW12AV1QWT
  • MAW12AV1QWT-C
  • MAW12U1QWT
  • MAW12V1QWT
  • MAW12V1QWT-M
  • MAW12V1QWT-S
  • MAW12W1QWT

Mr. Cool

  • MWUC08T115
  • MWUC10T115
  • MWUC12T115

Perfect Aire

  • 1PACU10000
  • 1PACU12000
  • 1PACU8000

Sea Breeze

  • MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10
  • WAU310YREX
  • WAU312YREX
  • WAU38YREX

If you have the recalled air conditioners, you should contact Midea for a free repair or a refund, based on your purchase date and manufacturing date, the CPSC said.

If you want a refund, you will have to send the air conditioner to Midea using a free shipping label or take a photo of the unplugged, cut power cord.

If you decide to have the air conditioner repaired, you should contact the company to schedule a technician to install a new drain plug, or you can request a repair kit to do the installation yourself.

For more information, contact Midea via phone at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!