Recall alert: 17K Kidisle Coffeemakers recalled amid burn risks

A single-serve coffeemaker has been recalled because it presents a burn hazard.

More than 17,000 coffeemakers are being recalled because of a burn hazard that already has resulted in 27 reported injuries, federal safety officials announced on Thursday.

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According to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Kidisle Coffeemakers, a Chinese-based e-commerce business, is recalling 17,600 hot and iced coffee machines.

There have been 109 reports of hot liquid or steam being released unexpectedly, and 27 reports of customers being injured with first- and second-degree burns that required medical treatment.

The single-serve coffeemakers were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and eBay.com from June 2024 through April 2026 for approximately $49, the CPSC said in its notice.

#Recall: Coffeemakers Imported by Kidisle Recalled; The recalled coffeemakers can become clogged causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use, posing a risk of serious injury from burn hazard. Get refund. https://t.co/Gvmw1jnMeI pic.twitter.com/G1FAgGPwg6 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 11, 2026

“The recalled coffeemakers can become clogged causing hot liquid or steam to build up and be released unexpectedly during use,” the CPSC said. That poses a risk of serious injury from burns, according to the agency.

The coffeemaker was sold in black, white and gray colors and measures about 11 inches high and 6 inches wide. It also has a 50-ounce detachable water tank. The coffeemakers can brew 6 to 14 ounces of cupped or ground coffee.

The model number for the recalled product is KC101B, which is printed on the underside of the coffeemaker.

The CPSC said that consumers should stop using the product immediately.

Customers can contact Kidisle for a full refund. They will be required to unplug the coffeemaker, cutting the power cord, writing “Recalled” on the machine and sending a photograph as proof to the company.

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