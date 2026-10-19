Recall alert: 1.5M pounds of frankfurters, bologna, bacon, more recalled

Dozens of types of meat and poultry products involving more than 1.5 million pounds have been recalled.

More than a million and a half meat and poultry products are being recalled because they may have “experienced temperature abuse” during storage, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

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The agency said the ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, including frankfurters, bologna, brisket, bacon, and sausage, were made from approximately March 31 to Oct. 7.

The recall was issued by Kayem Foods, Inc. from Chelsea, Massachusetts and involves items shipped nationwide to retailers and food service companies, the FSIS said in a news release.

Click here and here for the list of products or see below:

They have “EST. M/P 7839,” “EST. P 20935A,” and “EST. M 9520” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The issue was discovered after a retail customer reported warm products at the time of delivery on Oct. 1. An investigation determined that the items were stored in a warehouse cooler with temperature deviations.

No illness reports have been received.

If you have the recalled products, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the FSIS advised.

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