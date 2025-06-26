Recall alert: 13K battery packs recalled, can ignite

Battery packs
Recall alert Stand-alone battery packs and ones used in various outdoor tools are being recalled because the batteries can short out and cause a fire. (cpsc.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Battery packs are a lifeline when you’re not near an outlet or need to power an electric tool, but another 13,000 batteries have been recalled because they could start a fire.

Read more trending news

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said 13,200 DR Power LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs were recalled because they can short-circuit and ignite, posing a fire and burn hazard.

The recalled battery packs include a stand-alone pack with model number 414240 and removable packs used with the following outdoor equipment model numbers:

  • 524340
  • SB11022XEN
  • T4X3026XEN
  • T4X3062XENR
  • CE75021XEN0
  • CE77021XEN0

The battery pack used in the equipment has model number 41424, which can be found on the back of the battery on a label, and is part of the recall, the CPSC said.

The battery packs and tools were sold at home improvement stores nationwide and online on DRPower and CountryHomeProducts websites from April 2018 through July 2024 for between $300 and $700 for the tools and $250 for the individual batteries.

If you have the battery packs, you should not use them and contact DR Power for a prorated refund, depending on the battery’s age. You will have to fill out a form and upload images of the battery’s destruction, in accordance with the instructions found on the company’s website.

For more information, call DR Power at 800-454-8643 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!