Recall alert: 135K Hyundai Santa Fe’s recalled due to fire risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 135,386 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs.

The SUV’s B+ positive terminal cover on the starter motor may not be installed correctly. It can short in a crash and pose a fire risk, the NHTSA said.

The recall affects 2024 and 2025 models.

Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the starter motor terminal cover for free.

Owners will receive letters alerting them of the issue after Dec. 1, but can contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460. The company’s internal recall number is 285.

You can also search the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

