Recall alert: 122K cases of Gatorade recalled

Hundreds of thousands of bottles of Gatorade have been recalled because of an undeclared ingredient.
The Food and Drug Administration announced that 122,021 cases of Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero Gatorade were recalled because they contain undeclared Yellow No. 6 and Yellow No. 5. They were the 28 oz. versions.
The recall affects the following lots:
- Lot 091026 DL - JUN 07 27
- Lot 091126 DL - JUN 08 27
- Lot 072226 DT - APR 18 27
- Lot 072426 TL - APR 20 27
- Lot 073126 TL - APR 27 27
- Lot 072926 TL - APR 25 27
- Lot 073026 TL - APR 25 27
- Lot 081026 TL - MAY 07 27
- Lot 082126 OA - APR 18 27
- Lot 080126 DL - APR 28 27
- Lot 082026 DL - MAY 17 27
- Lot 083126 DT - JUN 07 27
- Lot 082526 KM - MAY 22 27
- Lot 090426 KM - JUN 01 27
- Lot 072726 TL - APR 23 27
PepsiCo initiated the recall on Sept. 25, while the FDA classified it as a Class II on Oct. 2.
The drinks were distributed in 37 states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wisconsin
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